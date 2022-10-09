World Conker Championships takes place in Northamptonshire
The 51st World Conker Championships is taking place in Northamptonshire after volunteers threaded 3,000 nuts in preparation for battle.
Hundreds of competitors are expected at Southwick, near Oundle.
Reigning champion Jasmine Tetley, who is hoping to retain her title, described it as "probably the most British thing you could come across".
"I've not lost in over 1,000 days - so big pressure, but it's all good fun," she added.
The event, which took a break during the pandemic but returned last year, has been running since 1965, raising thousands of pounds for charity.
Conkers are provided for each game and cannot be tampered with or reused, with rules governing the length of the game, the number of strikes and the distance between knuckle and nut.
