Flore: Man charged over fatal crash on A45 bypass
- Published
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a collision on the A45 in Northamptonshire.
Julian Schkambi, 29, of Clarendon Road, Luton, was charged after the car he was driving crashed into another car on the Flore bypass at 10:55 BST on Monday.
A Ford Fiesta driver - a man in his 40s - was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers have appealed for witnesses to the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the collision.
