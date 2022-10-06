Plug pulled on Burton Latimer Christmas charity lights

Christmas lights on Hollow Wood Road in Burton Latimer
The switch-on attracted hundreds of people to the village near Kettering over three years

A festive light display in a cul-de-sac dubbed "Christmas Street" that raised £42,000 for charity has ended partly due to rising electric costs.

Hollow Wood Road in Burton Latimer, Northamptonshire, held displays in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

The street attracted thousands of visitors who left voluntary contributions, but it was cancelled for the last two years because of Covid.

Resident Mark Cooper said it was "a little sad".

"I think with Covid, electricity prices and people moving out, it's time to stop," he said.

Tom Percival/BBC
Mark Cooper said it was the right time for the Christmas display to end

The street's display raised £5,000 in 2017, £12,000 in 2018 and £25,000 in 2019.

Among the charities to benefit were the Northamptonshire and Warwickshire Air Ambulance and Burton Latimer Scouts and Guides.

Tom Percival/BBC
Jamie Featon said it had become difficult to organise since the last display in 2019

One of the organisers Jamie Featon said: "We've had a change in dynamic in the street, we've had some great new neighbours move in, some fantastic ones move out.

"Logistically for myself it's just a headache and we want to go out on a high.

"It's been really fun but all good things must come to an end."

The display on all 28 homes in the street ran for three years

