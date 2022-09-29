Harry Dunn crash: US citizen appears in court
- Published
A US citizen charged with causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving has appeared in court.
Anne Sacoolas, 45, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court via videolink from the United States accused of causing the 19-year-old's death following a collision outside RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, in August 2019.
She was granted unconditional bail and the case will next be heard at the Old Bailey on 27 October.
Mrs Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US administration and left the UK.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
