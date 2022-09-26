Harry Dunn crash: Anne Sacoolas case due in UK court this week
The case of a US citizen accused of causing the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn by dangerous driving will be heard in court on Thursday.
Mr Dunn, 19, died in a collision outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in August 2019.
Anne Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US administration and left the UK.
The case against her will be heard at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) made the decision to charge Mrs Sacoolas with the offence in December 2019.
This is the first time the case will have been heard at a British court, following a diplomatic row between the two governments.
It has not been confirmed whether Ms Sacoolas would be required to attend the hearing.
A hearing was originally scheduled for January this year, but it was vacated by the CPS to "enable ongoing discussions".
The Dunn family said they would not be commenting on the case until the conclusion of criminal proceedings.
