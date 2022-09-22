HMP Onley inmate jailed for attempted murder of prison officer
- Published
A serving inmate has been handed a life sentence for the attempted murder of a prison officer.
Joshua Kendall, 29, attacked the officer with an "improvised weapon" at HMP Onley, Northamptonshire, on 8 February, 2020.
In an impact statement, the officer told Northampton Crown Court the incident "has affected me mentally".
Judge Adrienne Lucking handed Kendall a minimum sentence of 19 years and four months.
Kendall previously of Lancaster Drive, Loughton, Essex, had already been serving time for a number of offences when the attack took place at the Category C prison.
Northamptonshire Police said Kendall approached the officer from behind and slashed him across the neck.
The officer did not sustain any serious injuries, police said, but in a statement said: "I think about what happened all the time and how lucky I was that he didn't manage to hurt me physically more than he did.
"It has totally knocked me.
"I didn't realise how much but when I drive to and from work now I have times during my commute that I feel as though I can't breathe."
'Terrifying incident'
Following the assault Kendall was searched and found to have a further improvised weapon, police said.
Det Sgt Sarah Moore, from East Midlands Special Operations (EMSOU), said: "Prison officers, just like other emergency workers, do not go to work expecting to be assaulted and such incidents should never be seen as simply 'part of the job'.
"Violence of this nature, against those who work hard to maintain order within prisons, will not be tolerated."
Judge Lucking commended the prison officer, saying: "The fact that he was able to return to work at all after this terrifying incident is a mark of his outstanding commitment and courage."
Kendall was also sentenced to a further month in prison, to run concurrently, for an earlier assault on a prison officer.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk