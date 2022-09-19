Queen's funeral: Northamptonshire communities watch ceremony together

By Emma Baugh, Sarah Jenkins and Martin Heath
BBC News, East

People watching the Queen's funeral in a cinema
About 250 people watched the Queen's funeral in various screens at the Savoy Cinema in Corby, Northamptonshire

People across Northamptonshire have gathered to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and pay their respects to Her Majesty. The BBC has spoken to those who joined together at various places throughout the county to commemorate her life.

'I won't be alone'

Ann Tibbs said she thought it was important to pay her respects to the Queen

Ann Tibbs, from Corby, watched the funeral with two of her friends at the Savoy Cinema in the town.

The 81-year-old said it meant she "wouldn't be alone, sitting and watching it on the television".

She said she wanted to pay her respects to the Queen, "who will be missed very, very much".

"It was important because she's been a good Queen and we've all benefitted from having a good Queen."

Her friend, Hilary Vetere, said: "We didn't get the chance to go to London, so this was the next best thing.

"We wanted to come together as friends and share our emotions and feelings together on this day."

The 64-year-old said the Queen was "wonderful and very special".

"She will be sorely missed," she said.

'Chance to come together'

Rhys Fry said the Queen's death had affected people across the world

Rhys Fry, manager of the Savoy Cinema, said the funeral screenings were about "giving people the chance to come together".

"The community don't necessarily get that chance at home to commemorate the Queen as part of a group," the 23-year-old said.

"It has affected everyone across the country and the world, so it's a chance for people to come together and to grieve properly."

Mr Fry said the cinema advertised one screening which sold out on the same day and so it decided to open another screen, which was "almost full".

'I remember the Coronation'

Marek Bukowski said it was "quite an achievement" to see the Queen being crowned and it being passed to King Charles III

Marek Bukowski watched the funeral at the Royal Oak pub in Blisworth and recalled watching the Queen's Coronation as a child.

"I remember it quite vividly," the 74-year-old said.

"How the procession snaked around - I was enthralled by it."

His wife, Margaret, described the Queen as "a phenomenal lady".

"It's indescribable really what I feel about her. She's just been the most amazing person. It's so sad," she said.

"When the country was down, she sort of gave us a bit of hope."

Mrs Bukowski said the funeral was "everything you'd expect from the UK".

"Just the precision - no other country could do it like we do it," she said.

