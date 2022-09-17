Queen Elizabeth II: Royal attraction says support for monarch 'special'
A family-run attraction with hundreds of pieces of royal memorabilia has said it has been "so special" to have spoken to people who have visited to pay their respects to the Queen.
The Royal Room, at Jeyes of Earls Barton in Northamptonshire, has items including photographs and magazines.
The Jeyes family has added to its collection through donations since it opened in 2012.
Queues of people have waited to sign a book of condolence, the family said.
Georgina Jeyes, 72, and her daughters Pip Jeyes, 48, and Anna Jeyes-Hulme, 38, said interest in the collection had grown since the Queen's death on 8 September.
"It's been so special to have so many people come from all over the county to share their memories of the Queen," Georgina Jeyes said.
"We've had people of all backgrounds, cultures and ages, ranging from a four-year-old to a 94-year-old, we've had queues of people waiting to write in our book of remembrance.
"There have been tears of sadness yet also joy as people reminisced about how the Queen has touched their lives. It's been very emotional."
Martin Lawrence, chair of the Northamptonshire Heritage Forum, has donated a copy of the proclamation of Edward VIII to the attraction, complete with all the required signatures.
"This will become one of our most treasured items as it's only been in the last few days that we all now understand what a 'proclamation' is," Ms Jeyes-Hulme said.
She added one of the most "quirky" items in the room was a decorative portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, which has been made using plaster of Paris and adorned with flashing lights.
It was made by local electrician, Trevor Perkins, to celebrate the Queen's Coronation in 1953, and is described as "a complete one-off".
Despite being in need of repair, the Jeyes family said it has plans to restore it to its former glory in time for King Charles III's Coronation.
Other items in the collection include china plates and mugs, jigsaws, trinket tins, brasses and most recently a Paddington Bear display.
