Queen Elizabeth II: 'She was in a lot of people's hearts in Corby'
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral on Thursday aged 96.
In Corby, Northamptonshire, she is fondly remembered for several visits to the town, firstly in 1961 when Queen's Square, named in her honour, was opened and most recently 10 years ago.
How are people in the town reflecting on the Queen's death?
'She was someone who cared'
Tom Beattie was leader of Corby Borough Council when the Queen came to the town in 2012.
He said her death was "a blow" and even though there were earlier announcements about her health "you weren't prepared for the news when it actually did come, it was very sad".
As part of her Diamond Jubilee tour in 2012, the Queen visited Corby, including taking in the international swimming pool and Corby Cube.
The former council leader said: "I was impressed with the Queen's energy at that age, she, even in her 80s, was very energetic and very knowledgeable about Corby.
"She remembered the times she had been previously and I got the feeling she wasn't someone who had simply been briefed to say these things, she was someone who cared, and thought and knew what she was talking about.
"It was a proud day for Corby. Corby has been through a difficult time, we had seen our town decline with the closure of the steelworks, we'd seen the town rise again and the town was on the up.
"I think the Queen's visit encapsulated that spirit of enthusiasm there was in Corby at the time and the people of Corby showed that by the way they came out and welcomed the Queen."
'She was so good for the country'
Jackie Graham, who has lived in Corby since she was 10, said she was "very emotional, much more than I expected".
"I just kept thinking we've lost the leader, I think she gave us so much guidance whether people realised it or not," she said.
"I think of Covid and other major things that have happened in this country and she always speaks to the nation, she was so good for the country."
The 74-year-old said Queen Elizabeth II was "the only queen I've ever known".
"Everyone I've spoken to have been really kind and genuinely upset and caring about her, I think she was in a lot of people's hearts in Corby," she added.
'Remember all the good things she did'
Stuart Short, along with his wife Leanne, took down their usual listings at Stuart Charles estate agents in the centre of Corby and replaced them Union flags and pictures of the Queen.
He said they wanted to create a tribute because "she has been our queen in our family for four generations and we won't have another queen in our lifetime, and in this town it's nice to be nice".
"She was everyone's grandmother, as people are saying," he said.
About his display, he said: "People are just stopping and looking, taking photos and that's what you want you want - people to remember all the good things she did for us".
Mr Short and his older brother both went to the former Queen Elizabeth School in Corby and he said in the town "a lot people have fond memories of her, she's made history and we've lived through history".
