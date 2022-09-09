Queen Elizabeth II: Northamptonshire's Lord-Lieutenant offers condolences
The Lord-Lieutenant for Northamptonshire said it was "with great sadness" he learned of Queen Elizabeth II's death.
The death of the UK's longest-serving monarch was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening.
Her eldest son, Charles, becomes King Charles III and the head of state for 14 Commonwealth countries.
James Saunders Watson, HM Lord-Lieutenant for Northants, offered his condolences to the Royal Family.
Every county has a lord-lieutenant, who acts as the monarch's representative and usually welcomes royal guests when they visit.
"Her Majesty has been a huge part of our country's public life and it is with great sadness that we heard of her passing," said Mr Saunders Watson,
"I'm sure everyone will join with me in offering the county's condolences to her family and I would like to invite everyone to take a moment and remember her in their own way.
"The Queen visited Northamptonshire on numerous occasions during her reign and many of us remember the huge crowds that greeted her when she visited Corby for her 2012 Diamond Jubilee."
North and West Northamptonshire councils said flags at offices would be flown at half-mast and they would update residents with how they could access books of condolence as well as information on local services and events.
The Queen ascended to the throne in 1952 after the death of her father George VI.
Only three years after making her first public appearance, the then Princess Elizabeth visited Northampton in 1946 when she opened Northampton General Hospital and the County Youth Centre at Grendon Hall, where she also planted a tree.
In July 1965, the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh visited Chichele College in Higham Ferrers, as well the town's Market Square and St Mary's Church.
The day was filmed by Arthur George, who ran a photography business in Rushden. The footage has been preserved by the British Film Institute.
The Queen and Duke also managed to fit in visits to Kettering, Wellingborough, Northampton and a reception at Althorp House, the home of the Spencer family, before flying back to London Airport.
In 2001, the Queen came to Kettering to mark the opening of the Kettering Business Exchange, where she toured the new facility with her husband and unveiled a plaque.
Aa part of her Diamond Jubilee tour in 2012, the Queen, along with her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate (who have now become the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Cornwall as his father becomes Charles III), visited Corby, including taking in the international swimming pool and Corby Cube.
One of the Queen's strongest connection to the county is through Althorp and as godmother to Earl Spencer, brother of Diana, Princess of Wales.
Political figures in the county have been paying their respects.
Chris Heaton-Harris, the Conservative MP for Daventry who was this week appointed to the cabinet as secretary of state for Northern Ireland, said the Queen had "always provided wise counsel, admirably and selflessly".
He added she had "dedicated herself to our family of nations" and "no more so was this apparent than in Northern Ireland".
Andrea Leadsom, Conservative MP for South Northamptonshire, said she was a "rock" for the country.
Andrea Leadsom, Conservative MP for South Northamptonshire, said she was a "rock" for the country.
The Conservative MP for Wellingborough and Rushden, Peter Bone, said his "thoughts and prayers were with the Queen's family".
The Conservative MP for Wellingborough and Rushden, Peter Bone, said his "thoughts and prayers were with the Queen's family".
May our Queen R.I.P pic.twitter.com/OymPHVwbWr
Tom Pursglove, who represents Corby & East Northamptonshire for the Conservatives said the Queen was a "giant figure in our country's history" and her "commitment to duty and devotion to public service is an inspiration to all".
Tom Pursglove, who represents Corby & East Northamptonshire for the Conservatives said the Queen was a "giant figure in our country's history" and her "commitment to duty and devotion to public service is an inspiration to all".
Her commitment to duty and devotion to public service is an inspiration to all.
My thoughts are with the Royal Family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ABqgNzItlE