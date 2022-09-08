Dylan Holliday: Teen jailed for killing 16-year-old boy
- Published
A teenager has been jailed for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old boy.
Dylan Holliday was knifed 13 times in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, in August 2021.
Jamal Chad Waddell, 17, was convicted of manslaughter in August and was sentenced to 12 years in prison with four on licence at Coventry Crown Court on Wednesday.
Sentencing him, the judge said Waddell was responsible for "appalling violence" on Dylan.
Dylan was with a friend when they were attacked on the Queensway estate.
Waddell, who can be named after the judge lifted an anonymity order, was also convicted of grievous bodily harm against Dylan's friend and of possession of a knife.
Mr Justice Dove said: "The evidence shows that by the time of these offences you had demonstrated you were a prolific violent offender."
Waddell, who turns 18 next month, was the only one to stab Dylan and his friend, the court heard.
His trial was told that on the day of the attack social workers dropped him off in Wellingborough, who were unaware he was armed.
The court heard Waddell, from Wellingborough, had carried knives regularly from the age of 12, but claimed Dylan was "swinging" an arm that was in a cast and that he struck out at Dylan to "keep him away from me".
Dylan was pronounced dead at hospital and a post-mortem examination found 13 stab wounds.
A 17-year-old boy, who was convicted of grievous bodily harm against Dylan's friend, was given a 12-month youth rehabilitation order.
Northamptonshire Safeguarding Children Partnership said Dylan's killing would be subject to a child safeguarding practice review.
