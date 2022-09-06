Northampton: Cancer centre among projects in funding bid
A wellbeing hub, a cancer care centre and an animal welfare unit are among projects in Northampton in line for a share of £63.5m in funding.
West Northamptonshire Council has applied for Levelling Up Funding for the schemes, including a swimming pool, cinema and library in Weston Favell.
In July, it promised £25.1m for the area's revamp if a £20m bid is agreed.
Councillor Dan Lister said all projects created jobs and had a shared approach to "tackling local challenges".
The council said a second bid worth £18.4m, with match-funding, comprised:
- Restoration of the 19th Century stables at Delapre Abbey to create a wellbeing hub, with an "innovation" kitchen classroom.
- A cancer centre offering practical support to patients and families at Northampton General Hospital
- A new animal welfare unit at Moulton College, creating new courses and replacing old buildings
Mr Lister, cabinet member economic development, town centre regeneration and growth, added: "Delapré Abbey's Life Kitchen will support patients accessing Maggie's [cancer support charity], and Moulton College's construction students will gain experience through Delapré's renovations, developing specific heritage construction skills against a severe national shortage.
"The diversity of the projects provides multiple access points and interventions; improving community participation, creating new jobs and fostering pride in place - ultimately delivering measurable improvements to the quality of life for residents and supporting economic growth."
A decision from the government on successful Levelling Up Funding bids is expected to be announced before the end of 2022.
