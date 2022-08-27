Northampton: Six injured after car hits pedestrians
Six people were injured after a car hit four pedestrians before crashing into the front of a shop.
A red Ford KA being driven on Harlestone Road towards Northampton town centre left the road and hit a man, two women and a girl at about 19:45 BST on Friday, police said.
Two men in the KA were also injured.
Northamptonshire Police said it was not yet known what caused the car to leave the road and officers called for witnesses to come forward.
Two of the pedestrians, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the other woman and a girl suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the KA and the front seat passenger were also seriously injured.
Detectives said they would like anyone with information about what happened, or anyone who has dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicle prior to the crash, to come forward.