Cost of living: 'I'll be struggling without some financial help' By Ben Schofield & Pete Cooper

BBC News, East Published 6 minutes ago

Image source, Ben Schofield/BBC Image caption, Park home residents say they have not been helped with rising energy prices but the government says help is coming

Many households are facing a jump in energy prices but residents of park homes say they are being hit twice by increased costs. Most use liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) which is not covered by the regulator set price cap. How are residents coping?

'I just cut down on everything'

Image source, Ben Schofield/BBC Image caption, Park home resident Margaret Lythall says many people who use LPG will see price rises

Margaret Lythall, lives in Halls Green, in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, and says prices for LPG went up by 15p in April.

"When you've got 1000 litres [of LPG] with an extra 15p that's quite a lot of money," she says.

The grandmother, who has lived on the site for 42 years, says: "All the gas comes from the tank to heat the house and heat the water.

"In the winter I don't put the central heating on as I have a gas fire in the room that I sit."

Her bill has increased to £77 a month for her gas, from £59 last year.

"I just cut down on everything, I don't have anything on I don't have to and the same with the electric, I turn everything off at the plug," she says.

"I don't cook hot meals very much", she says and adds she only has a shower once week and the rest of the week she washes in the sink.

'Food bills are going up, utility bills are going up'

Image source, Ben Schofield/BBC Image caption, Jacques Haines says many park home residents have lower incomes from their pensions

Jacques Haines, who lives in a park home on the outskirts of Blisworth in Northamptonshire, says his electricity has gone up by 1p per unit.

"It doesn't sound like a lot but on 1 August last year my electricity bill was £10, this year it was £21," he says.

The 75-year-old says he will not know what his gas will be until December, but currently his provider says it has gone from 46p per litre to 70p per litre.

"The way prices are going at the moment I can cope but in the future I think I'll be struggling without some financial help," he says.

He says he is "annoyed when I hear politicians telling us every household qualifies [for help], we're a household and we don't qualify".

"The majority of people who live on the park are retired and live on pensions.

"Food bills are going up, utility bills are going up, every household should be entitled [to help]," he adds.

The government says they will receive some money in October and more help is planned.

'Support for those who need it most'

At the end of last month the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said all households would start receiving £400 off their energy bills from October.

It added funding would be made available to provide equivalent support to the 1% of households not reached through the scheme.

This includes those without a domestic electricity meter or a direct relationship with an energy supplier such as park home residents, it said.

The government said on Friday: "Direct support will continue to reach people's pockets in the weeks and months ahead, targeted at those who need it most like low-income households, pensioners and those with disabilities."