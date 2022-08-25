Northampton holiday club numbers double due to cost of living crisis
A company that runs a holiday club for children said their numbers have doubled since Easter, partly due to the rising cost of living.
Northampton Active holds one of the 100 "Holiday and Activities Food Programme" schemes in Northamptonshire.
The government-funded project is eligible for those who are entitled to free school meals.
Elliot Paterson from Northampton Active said: "We've seen an increase in numbers since we've been doing it."
Inflation, the rate at which prices rise, hit 10.1% in July, and is predicted to rise as high as 18% next year.
The rise is being driven by energy prices, but there has also been increases in the cost of many items including fuel, clothes and food.
Earlier this month, a survey by the Office of National Statistics found more than a third of people across England, Wales and Scotland are cutting back on food and essentials in order to help with the cost of living.
Mr Paterson said the scheme was first run in the Easter holidays where the programme took 24 children at a time.
"We've seen an increase in that in the summer where we've had to open up to 48 [children], just to get more kids through the door, keep them active and helping out those children who are on free school meals," he said.
He said the scheme was "vital for the children".
"Getting them out, seeing them doing activities and getting involved and meeting new people had been amazing to see," he added.
