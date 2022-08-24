Man charged with murder after Northampton town centre assault
A teenager has been charged with murder after a man was fatally assaulted in a busy town centre.
Kyle Ghanie, 18, was punched repeatedly in Abington Street, Northampton, at the junction with the Market Square, at about 16:30 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital, but died on Monday.
Braydon Phillips, 18, of Park Road, Irthlingborough, was due to appear before magistrates in Northampton.
Northamptonshire Police arrested two other people in connection with the incident.
A 36-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were released under investigation pending further inquiries.
Police renewed their appeal for witnesses and mobile phone footage.
Det Insp Simon Barnes said: "I would like to thank all of the witnesses who have come forward in relation to this case so far, but would continue to appeal for anyone who hasn't yet made contact to please do so.
"Our thoughts continue to be with Kyle's family, partner and friends at this awful time, and specialist officers continue to support them."
