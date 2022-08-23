Northampton murder inquiry begins after fatal town centre assault
- Published
A murder investigation has begun into the death of a man two days after he was assaulted in a busy town centre.
Police said the 18-year-old was punched a number of times at about 16:30 BST on Saturday, in Abington Street, Northampton, at the junction with the Market Square.
He was taken to hospital, but died on Monday.
Northamptonshire Police arrested three people in connection with the incident, with one remaining in custody.
A 36-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were released under investigation pending further inquiries, while an 18-year-old man was still being questioned.
Det Insp Simon Barnes said "the investigation continues to progress well" but urged any more witnesses to contact police.
