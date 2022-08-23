Former station to be moved 'brick by brick' to railway museum
A Victorian railway station has been saved from demolition and will be moved "brick by brick" to a railway museum.
Wansford Road station in Sutton, Cambridgeshire, will become part of the Nene Valley Railway.
The locomotive museum runs a 7.5 mile (12 km) railway between Peterborough and Yarwell, in Northamptonshire.
The station lies in the path of the proposed route of the A47 dualling project, with work set to start in the spring of next year.
Nene Valley Railway and Railworld Wildlife Haven put a joint application to National Highways to dismantle and move the station to the Nene Valley site.
Historic England and Peterborough City Council were involved in judging the applications.
More than £200,000 of funding from National Highways will be used to support the work.
The station, which is located between the villages of Wansford and Sutton, was built in 1867 and closed to passengers in 1929.
Chris Griffin, for the National Highways programme said: "Breathing life into the old Wansford Road station building, which has remained unused for a number of years now, was something we wanted to do as it currently sits in the path of the new A47 upgrade."
Mike Kerfoot, chairman of Nene Valley Railway, said: "I couldn't think of a more appropriate use than to see the station put back on the right track, and once again fulfil its railway heritage."
Robbie Reid, a local campaigner who put in an application to keep the station in the parish of Sutton and Wansford, said he was "disappointed".
"At the end of the day, what really matters is that I wanted to save these buildings from being demolished," he said.
