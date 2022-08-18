Shane Fox death: Reward of £20k prompts calls over 2018 stabbing
Officers investigating the death of a man in 2018 said they had received "a number of calls" since a £20,000 reward for information was offered.
Shane Fox, 26, died from a knife wound to the chest in Nest Farm Crescent on the Hemmingwell Estate, Wellingborough, at about 02:00 GMT on 1 December 2018.
The reward was offered by the charity Crimestoppers in June, doubling the amount it previously offered.
Northamptonshire Police said it was following a number of lines of inquiry.
At the time of the attack Mr Fox was with his brother, Craig, who was also stabbed but not seriously injured.
The suspect was described at the time as a black man in his 20s, wearing a dark puffa-style jacket.
A police spokeswoman said: "We received a number of calls off the back of this reappeal in June and would like to thank everyone who got in touch for the information they provided.
"We continue to follow a number of lines of inquiry in our efforts to get justice for Shane."
The force said anyone with any information who had not yet come forward was still encouraged to do so.
