Corby firefighters tackle large recycling centre blaze
Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a recycling centre which damaged a large section of the site.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to fight the flames on Pilot Road, Corby, on Friday afternoon.
The fire was put under control and crews remained at the scene overnight to dampen down.
Residents in the area were advised to keep windows and doors shut to stop smoke filling their homes.
