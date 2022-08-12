Fire service warning after 51 Northamptonshire arson incidents
A fire service is urging people to "be vigilant and report suspicious activity" after 51 deliberate fires within a week.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said the spike in arson incidents began on 5 August.
The dry, hot weather means a small fire can spread rapidly.
Arson reduction officer Andy Evans said: "Resources are being stretched... and these deliberate fires are potentially putting lives at risk."
The fire service added "firefighters are stretched to the limit".
Mr Evans said: "We are seeing multiple fires being set across the county and we are spending hours attending these reckless incidents.
"Many of the fires we have already attended have been lit in open spaces, but there is a real risk that these could spread to urban areas and this could have horrific consequences."
The fire service is working with Northamptonshire Police to prevent deliberate fires being lit and identify those responsible.
Police confirmed a 19-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of arson following a series of fires in the Briar Hill area of Northampton.
It said a large area of open land in the area around The Ringway had been deliberately set alight on Thursday, which caused "significant damage".
"Arson is a crime, and the penalties can be severe for those involved," Mr Evans added.
People can report deliberate fire setting anonymously to Firestoppers, which is run by independent charity CrimeStoppers.
