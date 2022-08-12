Fire service warning after 51 Northamptonshire arson incidents

Northamptonshire's crews responded to 18 deliberate fires between 5 to 7 August - and that number has now risen to 51, the fire service said

A fire service is urging people to "be vigilant and report suspicious activity" after 51 deliberate fires within a week.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said the spike in arson incidents began on 5 August.

The dry, hot weather means a small fire can spread rapidly.

Arson reduction officer Andy Evans said: "Resources are being stretched... and these deliberate fires are potentially putting lives at risk."

Andy Evans said eight fire engines were required at one incident on Wednesday, so resources had to "be moved around the county to keep other people safe"

The fire service added "firefighters are stretched to the limit".

Mr Evans said: "We are seeing multiple fires being set across the county and we are spending hours attending these reckless incidents.

"Many of the fires we have already attended have been lit in open spaces, but there is a real risk that these could spread to urban areas and this could have horrific consequences."

Mr Evans warned the fires "could have horrific consequences"

The fire service is working with Northamptonshire Police to prevent deliberate fires being lit and identify those responsible.

Police confirmed a 19-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of arson following a series of fires in the Briar Hill area of Northampton.

It said a large area of open land in the area around The Ringway had been deliberately set alight on Thursday, which caused "significant damage".

The fire service's arson task force is working with police to identify those responsible

"Arson is a crime, and the penalties can be severe for those involved," Mr Evans added.

People can report deliberate fire setting anonymously to Firestoppers, which is run by independent charity CrimeStoppers.

