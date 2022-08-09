A45 between Thrapston and Raunds closed after crash
A stretch of one of the main roads through Northamptonshire is closed after a crash involving a motorbike and a car.
National Highways said the collision on the A45 between the A14 at Thrapston and B663 at Raunds happened in the early hours of the morning.
Northamptonshire Police said the road was closed in both directions while investigations were carried out.
A diversion route via the A6 has been put in place.
