Cambridge student climbs Thai mountain in blindfold for charity
- Published
A student who climbed a Thai mountain while blindfolded said the experience taught him about the challenges faced by his "incredible" sister.
Ed Smith, 21, of Northamptonshire, spent three days without sight to fundraise for a charity which supports Harriet, who was born blind.
His girlfriend guided him on a "rough" trail to a mountaintop temple, the beauty of which they could not share.
"Seeing the photos later was weird, because it was so incredible," he said.
The University of Cambridge philosophy student, who grew up in Moreton Pinkney, near Brackley, had wanted to experience "somewhere flipping beautiful" while blindfolded, to try to mimic Harriet's perspective.
While adventuring in Thailand with Eimear Pickstone, he spent 72 hours in "blackout", only removing his blindfold to wash his face, his eyes remaining shut.
"It was non stop; sleeping, eating, hiking, swimming, everything, the blindfold was on," explained Mr Smith, who is now in Laos.
"The hardest part wasn't climbing the mountain, it was having to rely on Eimear for everything - asking her for my bottle of water, or to help me find my toothpaste.
"It was really tough giving up all my independence to her, and tough for her to be so intertwined with my life for three whole days."
He described the ascent to Doi Suthep, near Chiang Mai, as "really steep" and rough, through thick jungle and rain, with no clear path.
"It was quite a feeling when we got to the top, and a different experience for Eimear, too, as there were beautiful views up there," he said.
"For me it was a powerful feeling of raw achievement and relief."
He added: "I can't wait to have an in-depth conversation with my sister about it.
"I felt I learned a lot about my brave, strong, incredible sister and the challenges she faces, and about myself."
Mr Smith has already smashed his £2,500 target for the Royal National Institute for the Blind (RNIB), with more than £3,300 raised so far.
