East Midland Railway services disrupted after cable theft
- Published
Rail services have been "significantly" disrupted after signalling cables were stolen, a train operator said.
East Midlands Railway said the cable theft was between London St Pancras and Kettering in Northamptonshire.
It said Network Rail had a team on site repairing the cables. It said engineers had replaced the cable but were working to get the signalling system restored.
Passengers have been warned to expect delays and alterations on the route.
