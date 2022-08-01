Wellingborough residents to have say on £689k safer estate plans
Residents on a Wellingborough estate will have their say on where £689,000 should be spent to make the area safer.
The money for Queensway is part of £1.2m awarded to Northamptonshire from the government's Safer Streets Fund.
It was bid for by Northamptonshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold.
He said it would "put in place practical measures to tackle crime and focus on improving the quality of life".
The project will see 650 new secure doors being fitted at properties in the estate, and gating alleyways.
CCTV coverage will be extended, with 18 new cameras being fitted in Queensway.
Residents will be able give their views at the Glamis Hall Community Centre on 4 August from 16:00 until 19:00 BST.
Mr Mold said he was looking forward to speaking with residents and "hearing ideas, as well as explaining how we'll be able to help them".
About £400,000 from the Safer Street Fund was spent on the Hemmingwell Estate, also in Wellingborough.
