Isham villagers have say on long-awaited bypass scheme
- Published
People in a village promised a bypass for almost 20 years will get a chance have their say on the current plans for the road.
It is hoped work on the A509 Isham bypass between Wellingborough and Kettering will begin in 2024.
Last year, North Northamptonshire Council accepted £1.8m from the government for the scheme.
Graham Lawman from the authority said it would be "a significant benefit to the local community and drivers".
A consultation has begun and will run until 26 August.
An in-person event is being held at Isham village hall, as well as one in Wellingborough next month.
The planned route for the bypass will start from the new Symmetry Park roundabout, which is being built south of junction 9 on the A14.
It will run west of Isham and re-join the A509 Kettering Road midway between Hill Top and Great Harrowden.
Mr Lawman, Conservative executive member for highways, travel and assets, said: "The council is committed to ensuring local knowledge and feedback is considered and used to help inform the scheme planning."
He added the road would help in "cutting down congestion [and] improving journey times".
A route for a bypass was first proposed by the now defunct Northamptonshire County Council in 2003.
North Northamptonshire Council said it was aiming for the road to be completed by November 2026.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk