Pitsford and Santon Downham record hottest UK temperatures
As the heatwave continues Met Office data has shown a Northamptonshire village recorded the joint-highest temperature on Monday and the highest ever in that county.
The statisticians confirmed that Pitsford, near Northampton, hit 38.2C (100.76F).
The same temperature was recorded in Santon Downham, Suffolk.
The previous high in Northamptonshire was 36.7C in Raunds on 9 August 1911.
The UK all-time record has been broken on Tuesday, with Charlwood in Surrey reaching 39.1C by 11:00 BST, which topped the previous record of 38.7C logged in Cambridge in 2019.
The Met Office has issued a red extreme heat warning for Tuesday in much of England, with temperatures of up to 42C forecast.
Here are the latest top temperatures across the country at 11:00
