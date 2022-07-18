Northamptonshire: Multi-vehicle collision closes M1 in both directions
The M1 motorway has been closed in both directions following a multi-vehicle collision, National Highways has said.
The road was closed after the crash between between junction 16 for Northampton and junction 18 for Daventry at about 03:30 BST.
Emergency services are working at the scene.
Northamptonshire Police said the road was "expected to remain closed throughout the morning" and diversion routes were in place.
In a tweet, the force said: "Due to the extreme temperatures expected in the county today, we would ask all drivers to avoid the area and to seek an alternative route.
"Thank you for your patience and support whilst we deal with this incident."
Details of the diversions in place can be found on the National Highways website.
