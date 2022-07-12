In pictures: Crick Scarecrow Festival raises £4,630 for air ambulance

E.T. scarecrowJohn Leivers/BBC
E.T. and Elliot from the 1982 film were recreated in scarecrow form

A popular scarecrow festival has featured displays including Spongebob Squarepants, Stranger Things, Harry Potter and E.T.

The event in Crick, Northamptonshire, in its 13th year, raised £4,630 for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.

There were more than 40 registered scarecrows at the weekend event.

Organisers said on Facebook: "It was lovely to see so many people out enjoying the sunshine and eating cake."

John Leivers/BBC
The Harry Potter scarecrow was placed on a broom in a tree
John Leivers/BBC
Classic cars were also on display at the scarecrow festival
John Leivers/BBC
A scarecrow was made of popular cartoon character Spongebob Squarepants
John Leivers/BBC
Scarecrows and mannequins were used to create a scene from Netflix series Stranger Things
John Leivers/BBC
There were also more traditional scarecrows on display
John Leivers/BBC
The Pixar film Up was the theme for the scarecrows on the local pub

