In pictures: Crick Scarecrow Festival raises £4,630 for air ambulance
A popular scarecrow festival has featured displays including Spongebob Squarepants, Stranger Things, Harry Potter and E.T.
The event in Crick, Northamptonshire, in its 13th year, raised £4,630 for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.
There were more than 40 registered scarecrows at the weekend event.
Organisers said on Facebook: "It was lovely to see so many people out enjoying the sunshine and eating cake."
