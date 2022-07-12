Northamptonshire households lose water pressure due to high demand
- Published
Parts of Northamptonshire experienced a loss of water or low pressure due to high demand, Anglian Water said.
The villages of Lamport, Maidwell, Kelmarsh, East Farndon and the surrounding areas were affected as temperatures hit 30C (86F) on Monday.
Anglian Water said work to repair a burst water main in the area was "complicated" due to extra demand for water.
It told customers the water produced was "being used straight away".
The high temperatures are set to continue this week and the Met Office has issued an extreme weather warning for Sunday.
Heatwaves are becoming more likely and more extreme because of human-induced climate change.
Anglian Water said customers could reuse paddling pool water on their gardens and resist watering lawns to help save water.
It recommended households only used water for essentials such as drinking, cooking and washing.
