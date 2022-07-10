Queen's Baton Relay completes journey through East of England
- Published
The Queen's Baton Relay continued its journey through the country ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
The baton arrived in Northampton on Sunday morning after travelling through the East of England for two days.
It was carried through the town and on to Corby and Rutland and into the East Midlands.
The relay, which has already completed an international route, is travelling the length and breadth of England, stopping in 180 locations.
On Saturday, the baton was carried through the East of England from King's Lynn to Great Yarmouth and Bury St Edmunds, finishing in Hinxton and Cambridge.
It was taken on a traditional punt sailing through the university city by baton bearer Yi Kang Choo.
The baton ends its 29-day journey through England at Birmingham's Aston Hall on 28 July, the day of the Games's opening ceremony.
This is the final stage of a tour of the 72 nations of the Commonwealth.
