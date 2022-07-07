Woman's body discovered in Northamptonshire nature reserve
A nature reserve has been closed after the body of a woman was discovered in water by a member of the public.
Police said officers were called to Summer Leys Nature Reserve, in Wollaston, Northamptonshire, at about 11:00 BST on Wednesday.
The body of the woman - thought to be aged 20 - has been recovered and officers are investigating.
The large ex-gravel pit is run by the Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Northamptonshire.
The area remains cordoned off and will remain closed "whilst specialist officers, including police divers, continue to search the area", a police spokeswoman said.
A forensic post-mortem examination was due to take place on the woman, she added.
No formal identification has taken place but her family has been informed.
Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury said: "Following this tragic discovery, we are working at pace to establish what has happened and are asking anyone who believes they may be able to help us to get in touch as soon as possible.
"I know many people will be concerned about this incident, and I would like to offer our reassurance that we have a large number of officers dedicated to our investigation."
The wildlife trust said via its Facebook page it was assisting police.
It thanked people for their cooperation and asked them not to "visit the site at this time".
