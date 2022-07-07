Kettering deaths inquest: Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was unlawfully killed
A woman was repeatedly stabbed in the chest by her "jealous" boyfriend who then took his own life, an inquest has heard.
Maddie Durdant-Hollamby, 22, was killed by Benjamin Green, 41, at his Northamptonshire home last August.
The inquest heard she had gone to the house in Slate Drive, Kettering, to end the relationship.
After fatally stabbing Ms Durdant-Hollamby, Mr Green killed himself, the Northamptonshire coroner said.
The body of Ms Durdant-Hollamby, from Wimblington, near March in Cambridgeshire, was found by police after her friends and family reported her missing.
Mr Green's body was discovered in the kitchen with a fatal self-inflicted stab wound.
Senior coroner Anne Pember recorded Ms Durdant-Hollamby's death as an unlawful killing.
Mr Green's death was recorded as suicide.
In a statement read to the inquest, Abbie Green, a friend of Ms Durdant-Hollamby, described Mr Green as a "jealous person" who regularly used to check Maddie's phone texts.
She said the couple once fell out for days over an episode of Love Island after Ms Durdant-Hollamby told him she found one of the contestants attractive.
They had also rowed about her deciding to go on a family holiday to Jamaica with her parents, leaving him behind, Ms Green said.
On the day of her death Ms Durdant-Hollamby texted Ms Green on a group chat to say she was on her way to break-up with her boyfriend, and "to text or ring me in an hour".
The friends contacted Ms Durdant-Hollamby's mother the next day after failing to reach her, and she alerted the police.
Senior coroner Anne Pember read a statement from Ms Durdant-Hollamby's mother, Rachel.
In it she said "at no time did I need to speak with Maddie about any issues of concern" about her relationship with Mr Green.
Mrs Durdant-Hollamby, who described her daughter as "caring" and "perfect", has previously said there were no prior signs of domestic violence in her daughter's relationship with Mr Green.
In her inquest statement, Mrs Durdant-Hollamby said: "There's a huge hole in our lives now.
"I just miss her, I miss everything about her.
"We were each other's best friend and I miss her with all my heart."
