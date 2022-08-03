Dylan Holliday: Teen killed boy, 16, who told 999 'I'm dying'
A teenager has been found guilty of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old boy who told 999 operators "I'm dying".
Dylan Holliday died after being knifed 13 times in Wellingborough in Northamptonshire on 5 August.
At Coventry Crown Court a 17-year-old was found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter, while another was cleared of both charges.
Jurors heard his killer was driven to the town on the day by social workers, who were unaware he was armed.
Dylan was with a friend when they were attacked in the town's Queensway estate.
The jury took nearly 60 hours to reach their verdicts.
Both 17-year-old defendants, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were cleared of the attempted murder of Dylan's friend but convicted of grievous bodily harm against him, and of possession of a knife.
Prosecutor Peter Joyce QC previously told the jury: "Immediately before Dylan was stabbed the two defendants had approached the victims and had demanded they gave them their property, clearly under threat of violence."
The teenager convicted of manslaughter was the only one to stab Dylan and his friend, jurors heard.
He was carrying a knife and social workers had dropped him off in Wellingborough to visit his grandmother.
The court heard he had carried knives regularly from the age of 12, but claimed Dylan was "swinging" an arm that was in a cast and that he struck out at Dylan to "keep him away from me".
The boy also claimed he then saw his friend, the other defendant, being punched by the boy with Dylan, so struck out at him for the "protection of my friend".
Dylan was later pronounced dead at hospital and a post-mortem examination found 13 stab wounds.
A sentencing date for the pair has not yet been set.
Following the verdict, the Northamptonshire Safeguarding Children Partnership confirmed Dylan's killing will be subject to a child safeguarding practice review, which "will look at the involvement and actions of the various agencies involved".
