Wellingborough: Work to improve safety on Hemmingwell estate completed
- Published
More than £400,000 has been spent on improving safety for residents on an estate in Northamptonshire.
The money was awarded to the Hemmingwell estate in Wellingborough last year as part of the government's Safer Streets Fund.
Work included fitting new doors on more than 300 properties and providing about £40,000 worth of security products.
Police, fire and crime commissioner, Stephen Mold, said it was "very satisfying" to see the completed work.
The money was awarded after Mr Mold's successful bid in the second round of the Home Office scheme and work began last autumn.
The majority of homes on Gannet Lane and Fulmar Lane have new front and back doors and bike locks. Timer switches and shed alarms have also been handed out to residents at community events.
Ten new CCTV cameras have extended coverage in the North Northamptonshire Council area and there have also been environmental improvements such as the removal of derelict garage blocks and cutting back trees to improve visibility.
Mr Mold said: "The work in Hemmingwell has been taking place over a number of months, and it's very satisfying to see everything now finished and up and running.
"As the commissioner I want to ensure that every resident in Northamptonshire can feel safe in their home.
"When I've visited Hemmingwell it's been great to speak to residents, who have told me that they're so glad that the estate has been invested in."
The first round of Safer Streets funding saw £1.4m invested across three projects in the county.
In Kettering and Wellingborough, a number of alley gates were erected to cut back on anti-social behaviour and prevent them from becoming fly-tipping hotspots, while CCTV coverage was also significantly enhanced with new cameras in both town centres.
On the Bouverie estate in Northampton, safe bike parking was installed and residential car parks were created.
Mr Mold added: "We've now invested more than £2m of Safer Streets funding in Northamptonshire in the last two years, and it's made a real difference for the communities that have received it."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk