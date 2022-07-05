British Grand Prix: Six charged after F1 Silverstone track invasion
- Published
Six people have been charged following a track invasion at the beginning of the British Grand Prix.
Five protesters got on to the Wellington Straight, the fastest point of the Silverstone track on Sunday, before sitting down during the opening lap of the F1 race.
The group is understood to be from climate activists Just Stop Oil, which had tweeted demanding the government "stop all new fossil fuel licensing".
All six are due in court later.
Northamptonshire Police said David Baldwin, 46, of Stonesfield, Witney, Oxfordshire, Emily Brocklebank, 24, of Yeadon, Leeds, Alasdair Gibson, 21, of no fixed address, Louis McKechnie, 21, of London, Bethany Mogie, 40, of St Albans, Hertfordshire, and Joshua Smith, 28, of Manchester, have all been charged with conspiracy to cause public nuisance.
They were expected to appear at Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
A 43-year-old man also arrested in connection with the incident has been released under investigation.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk