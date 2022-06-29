Northamptonshire population rises by 13.5% shows census
Northamptonshire's population has grown by 13.5% in the past 10 years, results of the 2021 census have shown.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the West Northamptonshire council area grew by approximately 50,600 people to 425,700.
In the North Northamptonshire area, the population increased by 42,650 to 359,500.
The number of people in the East Midlands as a whole went up by 347,000 - a rise of 7.7%.
England and Wales saw its total population go up 6.3% - with 3.5 million more people settling in the countries compared to 2011.
According to the data, the highest population growth overall was in Tower Hamlets, London, which rose by 22.1%.
The census is carried out every 10 years and asks people to answer questions about themselves, their household and their home to build a detailed snapshot of society.
