Northampton: Fire crews at major fire at Network Rail depot
A large fire has broken out at a Network Rail premises and police have asked the public to keep windows and doors shut.
Northamptonshire Police and the county fire service are at the scene in Cotton End, Far Cotton, Northampton.
Video footage taken at about 18:50 BST shows the fire being tackled at the storage depot.
The rail company said it believed the building, which dates to 1845, was empty.
The fire service said the blaze had now been brought under control but crews would remain throughout the night to dampen down.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area, where some roads have been closed.
These include St Leonards Road, London Road, West Cotton Close and Pomfret Close.
