Brampton Ash: Two people in their 80s die in A427 crash
- Published
A man and a woman in their 80s have died after their car was involved in a crash.
It happened on the A427 Harborough Road near Brampton Ash, Northamptonshire, at about 12:35 BST on Monday.
Police said a blue Vauxhall Agila collided with a blue Renault Master van travelling in the opposite direction.
The female passenger in the car died at the scene while the male driver died in hospital. The van driver, in his 50s, was treated for minor injuries.
Northamptonshire Police said officers wished to speak to witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage of the crash, or of the vehicles prior to the incident.
