Northamptonshire Police raid unlicensed event at ex-military base
- Published
About 200 people were asked to leave an unlicensed music event at a former military base, police have said.
Northamptonshire Police said it was contacted by a member of the public about the event in Kings Cliffe.
The crowd were dispersed at about 22:00 BST on Saturday.
Sound equipment was seized and a 23-year-old man was "arrested and subsequently charged after failing to comply with the dispersal notice", the force said.
Det Supt Jamie Piscopo said: "As well as causing a great deal of disruption and inconvenience to local people, these unauthorised events have no measures in place to ensure the safety and wellbeing of those who attend."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk