Corby man arrested after car hits four teens on crossing
- Published
A man has been arrested after a car hit four teenagers on a pedestrian crossing.
Northamptonshire Police said the two men and two women were struck by a Vauxhall Insignia on Cottingham Road, Corby, at about 23:10 BST on Friday.
Three of them suffered serious injuries and were taken to University Hospital Coventry, the force said.
The second woman was taken to Kettering General Hospital as a precaution.
Police said the vehicle "failed to stop at the scene" before it was "found abandoned" at the Corby Boating Lake in Cottingham Road.
A 36-year-old man from Corby has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a road traffic collision. He remains in police custody.
The force has appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact officers.
