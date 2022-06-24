British Grand Prix: Eurovision's Sam Ryder to sing at Silverstone
- Published
Sam Ryder is to perform the national anthem ahead of the 2022 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
The Essex singer's performance of Space Man at the Eurovision Song Contest saw the UK finish second behind Ukraine, its highest-placed finish since 1998.
He will now open proceedings at the Formula 1 grid ceremony in Northamptonshire on 3 July.
Ryder, from Maldon, said it will be an "honour" to perform at the "legendary event".
The singer rose to prominence during lockdown when his TikTok videos attracted plaudits from the likes of Alicia Keys and Sia.
He has since amassed 13 million followers on the platform.
Following his Eurovision success, he became the highest-charting UK Eurovision Song Contest entry in more 25 years, reaching number two, and he was subsequently invited to perform outside Buckingham Palace as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert.
"From Eurovision to being invited to play the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert, the past few months have been a whirlwind and taught me that you can never dream too big," he said.
"Since I was a kid I've always been a huge fan of Formula 1, and to combine that with music and performing at such a legendary event on the British sporting calendar is an honour."
Following his performance of the national anthem, Ryder will play the Main Stage in the Formula 1 Fanzone as part of the post-race concert.
The stage will feature Formula 1 driver interviews as well as headline act Mabel supported by Alfie Templeman.
