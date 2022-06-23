Wellingborough stabbing death: £20,000 reward for new leads
- Published
A £20,000 reward has been offered for information about a man stabbed to death more than three years ago.
Shane Fox, 26, died from a knife wound to the chest in Nest Farm Crescent on the Hemmingwell Estate, Wellingborough, at about 02:00 GMT on 1 December 2018.
The suspect was described at the time as a black man in his 20s, wearing a dark puffa-style jacket.
Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury said Northamptonshire Police "remain as determined as ever" to solve the case.
At the time of the attack Mr Fox was with his brother Craig, who was also stabbed but not seriously injured.
The reward has been offered by the charity Crimestoppers, doubling the amount it previously offered.
Det Ch Insp Pendlebury said: "I am certain that there are people out there who have the information we need to further this investigation and find the person responsible."
Police also released CCTV pictures of a person walking past The Well Café at 01:56 on 1 December 2018 who "may have vital information" about Mr Fox's death.
