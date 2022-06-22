Maisie Summers-Newton proud to 'inspire another generation'
- Published
A world champion para-swimmer said she was proud to be "inspiring another generation of children".
Maisie Summers-Newton, a trainee teacher from Wollaston, won three gold medals at the World Para-swimming Championships in Portugal.
The 19-year-old, who was made MBE in the New Year's Honours, wasted no time showing her Year 5 pupils her medals.
The double Paralympic champion is now preparing for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Ms Summers-Newton, who combines training with her studies at the University of Northampton, said staff had surprised her when she returned to her teacher training placement.
"The school has been amazing and when I came back, I walked into reception and they had done a massive banner for me saying 'congratulations Miss Summers-Newton' - which was lovely.
"It was amazing to see how I'm inspiring another generation of children and making them aware about disability which is such an important thing."
Miss Summers-Newton retained her SM6 200m title during the championships in Madeira and also broke British and European records.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk