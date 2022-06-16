MP Peter Bone reads out abusive email to him in Commons
- Published
A MP has read to the Commons an abusive email he received, in which the sender hoped he would get "painful cancer".
Conservative MP for Wellingborough, Peter Bone, shared the contents on the sixth anniversary of Jo Cox's murder.
He said MPs should be able to "have something to do, something to stop this sick element in society".
Commons Leader Mark Spencer said it was a "poignant moment to reflect on colleagues that we have lost and recognise how serious this is".
Mr Bone described Ms Cox, who was murdered on 16 June 2016 at an event in her Batley and Spen constituency, "as a happy, young Labour MP who was clearly going to make a mark on this place".
He also referenced "the loss of my dear friend David Amess" who was stabbed at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, last October.
The MP said: "I thought it might be helpful to the House if I read an email I got yesterday.
"'Hi, just wanted to say something to you Peter, you are an odious - and then the next word begins with F and the next word begins with C - I hope you get a horrible, painful cancer and suffer in agony, either that or somebody kicks - the F-word again - out of you in the street'.
"That isn't fair obviously to me, it is not fair to my staff that have to read this, and it is not fair to my family members.
"I raise this today not because it is about me, because I bet virtually everyone in this House has had something like this. And I think on the anniversary when we remember Jo, I wonder if the Leader of the House could have a statement or debate, but more importantly have something to do, something to stop this sick element in society."
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle described the email as "appalling" and said he would speak to parliament's head of security "immediately after" the debate.
Leader of the Commons, Mr Spencer, said: "Sometimes it is easy to dismiss such emails as just an email, but actually sometimes it does turn into physical violence and that must be avoided."
Speaking after his statement, Mr Bone confirmed he had reported the email to Northamptonshire Police.
Earlier this year a man was sentenced for leaving abusive messages on Mr Bone's phone and he has also had his constituency office vandalised a number of times.
The Jo Cox Foundation, a charity set up following the MP's murder, has been contacted for comment.