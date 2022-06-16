BBC Radio Northampton celebrates 40th birthday with mass abseil
- Published
A breakfast show presenter and 40 listeners will abseil down a 417ft-high (127m) tower to mark BBC Radio Northampton's 40th anniversary.
The station, which was opened on 16 June 1982, will broadcast their descent from the top of Northampton's National Lift Tower during the challenge.
Presenter Annabel Amos said she was "thrilled and petrified" to be "live on the radio while dangling from a rope".
The listeners joining her will range in age from 12 to 70 years old.
06:10, 127m in the air. We are 40! If you’re joining us later to abseil, I can’t wait to see you @BBCNorthampton #40for40 pic.twitter.com/XDfUn4RUv6— Tom Percival (@tompradio) June 16, 2022
They include window cleaner Rob Vaughan from Northampton who admitted to being afraid of heights.
He said: "I drove past it last week and even though you can always see it in the distance, I was that close and looked up and thought - what am I doing?"
Patricia Going, 78, said she volunteered after she told her grandson, 15, that "one day I would abseil down" the tower and he "just laughed his head off".
"Now's a great opportunity to prove him wrong," she said.
The tower, which is believed to be the world's tallest permanent abseil tower, is also marking its 40th anniversary having been opened by the Queen in November 1982.
Shahid Hussain, executive editor of BBC Radio Northampton, said: "Our station has been in the lives of so many people over the last four decades, so it's only right our listeners celebrate our 40th anniversary with us.
"Since opening our doors, BBC Radio Northampton has always been grateful to our community who share their lives with us, so it was only right we share this amazing stunt with them."
