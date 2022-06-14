Man jailed for attempted rape at knifepoint in Northampton
A man who attempted to rape a woman as she walked home has been jailed for six years and eight months.
Matt Mellor, 40, threatened the woman with a knife on Lutterworth Road in Northampton at about 01:50 GMT on 26 February.
The woman, aged in her 20s, managed to attract the attention of local residents and Mellor fled the scene.
Northamptonshire Police said he was arrested the following day and in April pleaded guilty to attempted rape.
Mellor, of Kelmarsh Avenue, Leicester, also admitted possession of a bladed article and breaching his sexual harm prevention order.
At Northampton Crown Court on Friday he was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison with an eight-year extended licence.
'Terrifying experience'
Det Con Adam Kelly described Mellor as "a very dangerous sex offender".
"Mellor is a very large man, about 6ft 10in in height, and his actions that night resulted in an absolutely terrifying experience for this woman," he said.
"A woman, who like all women, should have been able to walk wherever she liked without fear of such an attack.
"She showed tremendous bravery in fighting him off whilst shouting for help and I would like to commend her for her courage and the support she has given us throughout this case."
