Park fest to go ahead despite Wellingborough carnival pulling out
- Published
A summer park festival will take place despite a carnival in the same town being cancelled over a funding dispute.
Party in the Park in Wellingborough will go ahead at Croyland Gardens on 2 July, North Northamptonshire Council confirmed.
Last week Wellingborough Carnival Association said its event would not take place due to cost issues with the council.
The authority said it was not in a position to fund carnival parades.
In a post on Facebook, the association said it previously had an agreement with the former Borough of Wellingborough authority for the carnival to run alongside the Party in the Park event, "which meant considerable saving in infrastructure compared with two separate events".
"The Carnival Association and the Borough of Wellingborough split the cost and income over the two days," the post said.
But Jason Smithers, North Northamptonshire council leader, said the authority "does not directly fund any carnival parades across North Northamptonshire".
The council said it was funding Wellingborough's Party in the Park event this year, and from next year onwards Wellingborough Town Council would oversee it.
The annual summer celebration has not been held for two years due to the pandemic.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk