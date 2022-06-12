In pictures: Carnival parade returns to Northampton
- Published
Colour, music, and dancing returned to a town centre as its carnival was back for the first time since the pandemic.
The Northampton parade began and ended at the Racecourse park and took a route through most of the town's busiest streets.
For the last two years the carnival has been held virtually due to Covid-19.
Morcea Walker, the event co-ordinator, said during Saturday's parade "you can see the joy on people's faces, it's such a lovely feeling".
The carnival also featured stalls, food and performances before and after the parade at the Racecourse.
Ms Walker said the event was "fabulous".
But she admitted some groups who would have previously taken part were unable to as they had "not fully recovered from Covid", although they hoped to be back in 2023.
Several schools and community groups were in the parade as well as touring carnival performers.
Myrle Roach, from the Northampton Carnival Arts Consortium, said Northampton "deserved" a party.
"The smells, the sights and sounds of carnival are back," she said.
