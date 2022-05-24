Daventry man jailed for abuse of girl that led to PTSD
- Published
A man has been jailed for 12 years for sexually abusing a girl who now has post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Michael Hetherington, from Daventry, Northamptonshire, was convicted of 17 counts of child sexual abuse.
The 41-year-old began the abuse in May 2014, when the girl was 13-years-old, and it lasted for three-and-a-half years, police said.
At Northampton Crown Court Judge David Herbert said Hetherington must serve at least eight years.
Hetherington was placed indefinitely on the sex offenders register and was also handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Northamptonshire Police said the abuse stopped when the victim disclosed it to a safeguarding officer at her school.
She was later diagnosed with PTSD and subsequently experienced frequent panic attacks and episodes of self-harming, the force said.
Det Sgt Tom Curlett-New said the victim "showed great courage in coming forward to disclose the abuse".
"As a result, Hetherington has now been locked up for a very long time and will no longer pose a serious risk to young girls," he added.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk